7373 Valley View Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite hot tub internet access pet friendly trash valet

Deposit:$100.00



Home Features



GE Clean Steel Appliance Package

Slab Granite Countertops with Tile Backsplash

Faux Hardwood Flooring in Dining, Living, Study and Kitchen (Floor 1)

Faux Hardwood Flooring in Kitchen (Floors 2-3)

Lofty 9-Foot Ceilings

8-Foot Entry Doors

Designer Accent Wall

Art Niche*

Built-In Computer Desk*

Separate Study*

Built-In Bookshelves*

Ceiling Fans with Light Package

Pre-wired Intrusion Alarm

Oversized Private Patio or Balcony*

Roman Oval Soaking Tubs

Full-Sized Washer & Dryer Available

High Definition Digital TV System Available

High-Speed Internet Access

Community Features



Two-Level, Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledges and Infinity-Edge

Lush Landscaping Throughout, Bench Seating and Walking Paths

Three Garden Courtyards

Trellised Barbeque and Picnic Areas

Dog Park with Shade Trees and Ground-Level Water Fountains

Entertainment Lounge with 50 Hi-Def Flat Screen Plasma TV

Wireless Internet Lounge

Fully Equipped Fitness Center

Scanner/Copier/Fax Machine

Shuffleboard, Pool Table

Gaming Center with Wii, Xbox, Playstation and 100 Projection Screen

Complimentary Wi-Fi in Common Areas

Controlled Access to Community

Parking Garage with Access to Your Floor (Reserved Spaces Available)

Guest Suite for Your Visitors

Door to Door Valet Trash Pickup

Pets Welcome (Pets Rents + $10/month)

Online Rent Payments

Special discounts for membership at Verandah Spa

Professional On-Site Management

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Requirements for pets weighing up to 25 pounds



$150.00 deposit

$150.00 non-refundable animal fee

$10.00 monthly pet rent



Requirements for pets weighing 26-50 pounds



$250.00 deposit

$250.00 non-refundable animal fee

$10.00 monthly pet rent



Requirements for pets