Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7373 Valley View Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7373 Valley View Ln

7373 Valley View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7373 Valley View Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
Preston Valley Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
Deposit:$100.00

Home Features

GE Clean Steel Appliance Package
Slab Granite Countertops with Tile Backsplash
Faux Hardwood Flooring in Dining, Living, Study and Kitchen (Floor 1)
Faux Hardwood Flooring in Kitchen (Floors 2-3)
Lofty 9-Foot Ceilings
8-Foot Entry Doors
Designer Accent Wall
Art Niche*
Built-In Computer Desk*
Separate Study*
Built-In Bookshelves*
Ceiling Fans with Light Package
Pre-wired Intrusion Alarm
Oversized Private Patio or Balcony*
Roman Oval Soaking Tubs
Full-Sized Washer & Dryer Available
High Definition Digital TV System Available
High-Speed Internet Access
Community Features

Two-Level, Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledges and Infinity-Edge
Lush Landscaping Throughout, Bench Seating and Walking Paths
Three Garden Courtyards
Trellised Barbeque and Picnic Areas
Dog Park with Shade Trees and Ground-Level Water Fountains
Entertainment Lounge with 50 Hi-Def Flat Screen Plasma TV
Wireless Internet Lounge
Fully Equipped Fitness Center
Scanner/Copier/Fax Machine
Shuffleboard, Pool Table
Gaming Center with Wii, Xbox, Playstation and 100 Projection Screen
Complimentary Wi-Fi in Common Areas
Controlled Access to Community
Parking Garage with Access to Your Floor (Reserved Spaces Available)
Guest Suite for Your Visitors
Door to Door Valet Trash Pickup
Pets Welcome (Pets Rents + $10/month)
Online Rent Payments
Special discounts for membership at Verandah Spa
Professional On-Site Management
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Requirements for pets weighing up to 25 pounds

$150.00 deposit
$150.00 non-refundable animal fee
$10.00 monthly pet rent

Requirements for pets weighing 26-50 pounds

$250.00 deposit
$250.00 non-refundable animal fee
$10.00 monthly pet rent

Requirements for pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7373 Valley View Ln have any available units?
7373 Valley View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7373 Valley View Ln have?
Some of 7373 Valley View Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7373 Valley View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7373 Valley View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7373 Valley View Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7373 Valley View Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7373 Valley View Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7373 Valley View Ln offers parking.
Does 7373 Valley View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7373 Valley View Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7373 Valley View Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7373 Valley View Ln has a pool.
Does 7373 Valley View Ln have accessible units?
No, 7373 Valley View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7373 Valley View Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7373 Valley View Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

