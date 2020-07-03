All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:18 PM

7331 Piedmont Drive

7331 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7331 Piedmont Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful home on corner lot that was fully remodeled in 2017 with new roof, new appliances, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, fixtures and more! Large open floorplan from kitchen to living room. Hardwood floors throughout home in living area and bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom. Large windows throughout for lots of natural light. 6 ft Cedar Fence with 8 ft Gate for privacy and great for pets. Keaton Golfcourse .5 mile away. Within walking distance to Gateway Park with 2 playgrounds, tennis court, soccer court and nature trails. 15 min to downtown Dallas Approx 3 miles from I-30 and I-20. Contact Listing Agent for more details. Please verify schools and dimensions independently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7331 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
7331 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7331 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 7331 Piedmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7331 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7331 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7331 Piedmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7331 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
No, 7331 Piedmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7331 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 7331 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7331 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 7331 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7331 Piedmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

