7331 Piedmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful home on corner lot that was fully remodeled in 2017 with new roof, new appliances, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, fixtures and more! Large open floorplan from kitchen to living room. Hardwood floors throughout home in living area and bedrooms and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom. Large windows throughout for lots of natural light. 6 ft Cedar Fence with 8 ft Gate for privacy and great for pets. Keaton Golfcourse .5 mile away. Within walking distance to Gateway Park with 2 playgrounds, tennis court, soccer court and nature trails. 15 min to downtown Dallas Approx 3 miles from I-30 and I-20. Contact Listing Agent for more details. Please verify schools and dimensions independently.