Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7114 Wilcox Dr
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:25 PM

7114 Wilcox Dr

7114 Wilcox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7114 Wilcox Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This upgraded 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located just off I35 in the Wolf Creek neighborhood. Features include ceramic tile, laminate wood flooring, washer/dryer, fridge, a huge backyard, and much more. Call today to schedule a showing. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

*Pets allowed on a case by case basis and cannot exceed 25 lbs.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=NdvU8ZmVOv&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

