Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious & contemporary feel with vaulted ceilings, skylights and lots of windows. Granite counter tops in kitchen and both baths! New cook top, 2 Living areas share a see-through brick fireplace with built ins. Formal dining room & breakfast nook, washer dryer hookups, garage with storage space and and driveway. All this in a choice North Dallas Location near schools shopping & highways. Vacant and move in ready!