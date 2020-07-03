706 W 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rent Price INCLUDES Electric and Water-Sewer-Trash! Beautifully remodeled home just blocks from the Bishop Arts Area! Inviting covered patio welcomes you into the home, which features a large family room with tons of natural light. No carpet in this house, only wood like floors and tile! Kitchen includes all appliances, even the fridge, and offers stainless steel, newer cabinets, tile and an eat in area. Enjoy the deck off of the back flex room, which could be used as a large dining area or 2nd living area. Washer & dryer included as well! Available NOW! Backhouse is not for lease; do not disturb current occupants. Please park in the front space or in the back; do not block driveway!