All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 706 W 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
706 W 12th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

706 W 12th Street

706 West 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

706 West 12th Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rent Price INCLUDES Electric and Water-Sewer-Trash! Beautifully remodeled home just blocks from the Bishop Arts Area! Inviting covered patio welcomes you into the home, which features a large family room with tons of natural light. No carpet in this house, only wood like floors and tile! Kitchen includes all appliances, even the fridge, and offers stainless steel, newer cabinets, tile and an eat in area. Enjoy the deck off of the back flex room, which could be used as a large dining area or 2nd living area. Washer & dryer included as well! Available NOW! Backhouse is not for lease; do not disturb current occupants. Please park in the front space or in the back; do not block driveway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 W 12th Street have any available units?
706 W 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 W 12th Street have?
Some of 706 W 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 W 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 W 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 W 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 706 W 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 706 W 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 706 W 12th Street offers parking.
Does 706 W 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 W 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 W 12th Street have a pool?
No, 706 W 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 706 W 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 706 W 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 W 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 W 12th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University