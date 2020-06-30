All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:14 PM

7008 Nandina Drive

7008 Nandina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7008 Nandina Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BACK ON MARKET! For sale or for lease! FRESHLY REMODELED! Welcome to this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom home. Largest home in the area with fresh paint throughout. New color pallet brightens the home and has durable new LAMINATE floors. No carpet in this one! LARGE master bedroom. TWO car garage with private alley! Take a Short Walk to Alta Mesa Park or catch a game at Paul Quinn College. Easy 20 min drive to Downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Nandina Drive have any available units?
7008 Nandina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 Nandina Drive have?
Some of 7008 Nandina Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Nandina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Nandina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Nandina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7008 Nandina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7008 Nandina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7008 Nandina Drive offers parking.
Does 7008 Nandina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Nandina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Nandina Drive have a pool?
No, 7008 Nandina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7008 Nandina Drive have accessible units?
No, 7008 Nandina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Nandina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 Nandina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

