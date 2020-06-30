7008 Nandina Drive

Amenities

BACK ON MARKET! For sale or for lease! FRESHLY REMODELED! Welcome to this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom home. Largest home in the area with fresh paint throughout. New color pallet brightens the home and has durable new LAMINATE floors. No carpet in this one! LARGE master bedroom. TWO car garage with private alley! Take a Short Walk to Alta Mesa Park or catch a game at Paul Quinn College. Easy 20 min drive to Downtown Dallas.