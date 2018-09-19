7003 Irongate Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great single story home on quiet cul-de-sac in coveted Lakewood Elementary attendance area! Attractive drive-up appeal w- mature trees & well-maintained yard. Beautiful hrdwd floors in most rooms. Lrg family room features brick fireplace, hrdwd floors & French doors to larg open deck overlooking treed grassy backyard. Kitchen is spacious w- granite counter tops, hardwood flrs, and painted white cabinets. Master bath is updated w- granite c-tops. Neutral gray & white color scheme throughout is suitable for any decorating style. Home has lots of natural light, abundant storage, & located close to, Lakewood Village, Lakewood Park & White Rock Lake. Easy access to downtown. Pets allows on case by case basis.