Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:13 AM

7003 Irongate Lane

7003 Irongate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7003 Irongate Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great single story home on quiet cul-de-sac in coveted Lakewood Elementary attendance area! Attractive drive-up appeal w- mature trees & well-maintained yard. Beautiful hrdwd floors in most rooms. Lrg family room features brick fireplace, hrdwd floors & French doors to larg open deck overlooking treed grassy backyard. Kitchen is spacious w- granite counter tops, hardwood flrs, and painted white cabinets. Master bath is updated w- granite c-tops. Neutral gray & white color scheme throughout is suitable for any decorating style. Home has lots of natural light, abundant storage, & located close to, Lakewood Village, Lakewood Park & White Rock Lake. Easy access to downtown. Pets allows on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7003 Irongate Lane have any available units?
7003 Irongate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7003 Irongate Lane have?
Some of 7003 Irongate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7003 Irongate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7003 Irongate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7003 Irongate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7003 Irongate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7003 Irongate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7003 Irongate Lane offers parking.
Does 7003 Irongate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7003 Irongate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7003 Irongate Lane have a pool?
No, 7003 Irongate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7003 Irongate Lane have accessible units?
No, 7003 Irongate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7003 Irongate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7003 Irongate Lane has units with dishwashers.

