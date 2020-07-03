All apartments in Dallas
Location

6949 Helsem Way, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
EXECUTIVE Style living is simply STUNNING! Great location, SOUTH OF LBJ! close to major arteries, shopping, restaurants. Amenities include: fresh paint, hardwoods, ceramic tile, chef's delight kitchen with granite counters, separate utility room, garage-type carport, beautiful wooded environment and HOA tends to grounds, use of pool, tennis courts, club house! Feels like a home, without the hassle of maintenance! Excellent landlords who have given this property all the TLC and expect the tenants to do the same. Owner is licensed Texas Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6949 Helsem Way have any available units?
6949 Helsem Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6949 Helsem Way have?
Some of 6949 Helsem Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6949 Helsem Way currently offering any rent specials?
6949 Helsem Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6949 Helsem Way pet-friendly?
No, 6949 Helsem Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6949 Helsem Way offer parking?
Yes, 6949 Helsem Way offers parking.
Does 6949 Helsem Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6949 Helsem Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6949 Helsem Way have a pool?
Yes, 6949 Helsem Way has a pool.
Does 6949 Helsem Way have accessible units?
No, 6949 Helsem Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6949 Helsem Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6949 Helsem Way does not have units with dishwashers.

