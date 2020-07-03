6949 Helsem Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

EXECUTIVE Style living is simply STUNNING! Great location, SOUTH OF LBJ! close to major arteries, shopping, restaurants. Amenities include: fresh paint, hardwoods, ceramic tile, chef's delight kitchen with granite counters, separate utility room, garage-type carport, beautiful wooded environment and HOA tends to grounds, use of pool, tennis courts, club house! Feels like a home, without the hassle of maintenance! Excellent landlords who have given this property all the TLC and expect the tenants to do the same. Owner is licensed Texas Broker.