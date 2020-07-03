6931 Echo Bluff Drive

Gorgeous house in a Prime Location and Best Schools! Beautiful 4 bedrooms house with three full bathrooms in an excellent School District RISD. Modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. This house has been completely remodeled three years ago. Stunning pool and patio. It is a must to see it!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
