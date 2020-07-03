6931 Echo Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous house in a Prime Location and Best Schools! Beautiful 4 bedrooms house with three full bathrooms in an excellent School District RISD. Modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. This house has been completely remodeled three years ago.

Stunning pool and patio. It is a must to see it!!