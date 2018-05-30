All apartments in Dallas
6915 Chackbay Lane
6915 Chackbay Lane

6915 Chackbay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6915 Chackbay Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One Month Free with a lease of 16 months. Available Early November...Wonderful floor-plan for entertaining or simple everyday living. Great flow between living, dining and island kitchen keeps the conversation going. Large master suite with wall of windows overlooking peaceful backyard. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. Master bath has separate shower, Kitchen comes with stainless appliances, fridge and nice size island. Washer & dryer is negotiable, nice wooden fence for your pet. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $350 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit Once approved, there is a $35 processing fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

