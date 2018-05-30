6915 Chackbay Lane

Amenities

One Month Free with a lease of 16 months. Available Early November...Wonderful floor-plan for entertaining or simple everyday living. Great flow between living, dining and island kitchen keeps the conversation going. Large master suite with wall of windows overlooking peaceful backyard. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. Master bath has separate shower, Kitchen comes with stainless appliances, fridge and nice size island. Washer & dryer is negotiable, nice wooden fence for your pet. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $350 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit Once approved, there is a $35 processing fee