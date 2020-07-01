All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6874 Avalon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6874 Avalon Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 6:55 AM

6874 Avalon Avenue

6874 Avalon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6874 Avalon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated, Lakewood home on a quiet corner lot with mature trees and a side entry, attached garage. Three bedrooms, three full baths, formal living, formal dining and two outdoor living spaces with a front courtyard. Recent kitchen renovation includes large island with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. Hardwoods throughout with charming built-ins and moldings, large laundry + mud room and storage galore. Split and spacious master bedroom includes remodeled master bath. Fenced yard with grass and play space. Desirable location near White Rock Lake and zoned to Lakewood Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6874 Avalon Avenue have any available units?
6874 Avalon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6874 Avalon Avenue have?
Some of 6874 Avalon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6874 Avalon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6874 Avalon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6874 Avalon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6874 Avalon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6874 Avalon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6874 Avalon Avenue offers parking.
Does 6874 Avalon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6874 Avalon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6874 Avalon Avenue have a pool?
No, 6874 Avalon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6874 Avalon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6874 Avalon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6874 Avalon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6874 Avalon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University