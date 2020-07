Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home located on one of the most hidden streets in Lakewood and Lakewood school district! 3 bed 2 bath in main home with full guest quarters that includes full bath and washer and dryer connections. The main living room comes equipped with a gas fireplace, skylight, and easy access to the outdoor patio through the sliding doors to. The guest quarters comes with an outdoor stair entrance and is very private for out of town guest or to use as a studio or music room.