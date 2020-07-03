All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:08 AM

6658 Ridgeview Circle

6658 Ridgeview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6658 Ridgeview Circle, Dallas, TX 75240
Preston North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
LOCATION! LOCATION! Sweeping circle driveway with beautiful landscaping front & back & outdoor lighting system make this home situated on almost half acre with mature trees very inviting. Features include warm nail-down hardwood flooring & large living spaces plus a wet bar in living room. Master suites has French doors to pool & UPDATED bath. Take advantage of the ideal outdoor entertaining space in huge over-sized yard with pool-spa, Cabana with built-in grill, kitchen & serving bar, pergola & 8 ft board-on-board fence for added privacy. Great location is near 635 & Hillcrest-Preston. Landlord will provide refrigerator & Pool & Yard maintenance. *Kitchen is being remodeled with new quartz counters*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6658 Ridgeview Circle have any available units?
6658 Ridgeview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6658 Ridgeview Circle have?
Some of 6658 Ridgeview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6658 Ridgeview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6658 Ridgeview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6658 Ridgeview Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6658 Ridgeview Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6658 Ridgeview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6658 Ridgeview Circle offers parking.
Does 6658 Ridgeview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6658 Ridgeview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6658 Ridgeview Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6658 Ridgeview Circle has a pool.
Does 6658 Ridgeview Circle have accessible units?
No, 6658 Ridgeview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6658 Ridgeview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6658 Ridgeview Circle has units with dishwashers.

