6658 Ridgeview Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

LOCATION! LOCATION! Sweeping circle driveway with beautiful landscaping front & back & outdoor lighting system make this home situated on almost half acre with mature trees very inviting. Features include warm nail-down hardwood flooring & large living spaces plus a wet bar in living room. Master suites has French doors to pool & UPDATED bath. Take advantage of the ideal outdoor entertaining space in huge over-sized yard with pool-spa, Cabana with built-in grill, kitchen & serving bar, pergola & 8 ft board-on-board fence for added privacy. Great location is near 635 & Hillcrest-Preston. Landlord will provide refrigerator & Pool & Yard maintenance. *Kitchen is being remodeled with new quartz counters*