Dallas, TX
6628 Deloache Avenue
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:42 PM

6628 Deloache Avenue

6628 Deloache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6628 Deloache Avenue, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

Amazing Location in North Dallas on an exclusive street in the heart of the Preston Hollow area. Nice Hardwood floors throughout as well as new paint in most of house. Lots of closet space compared to similar properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 Deloache Avenue have any available units?
6628 Deloache Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6628 Deloache Avenue have?
Some of 6628 Deloache Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 Deloache Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6628 Deloache Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 Deloache Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6628 Deloache Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6628 Deloache Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6628 Deloache Avenue offers parking.
Does 6628 Deloache Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6628 Deloache Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 Deloache Avenue have a pool?
No, 6628 Deloache Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6628 Deloache Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6628 Deloache Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 Deloache Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 Deloache Avenue has units with dishwashers.

