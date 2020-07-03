6627 Kenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Classic Executive Home for Lease in desirable Lakewood Elementary neighborhood. Bright and light home, featuring tall ceilings, 5 bedrooms, 4.1 baths, huge yard, 3 car garage. Hardwoods, updates throughout. Spacious formal living & dining plus 2nd living area off updated kitchen. Kitchen features La Cornue CornuFe range and pot filler, Viking appliances, marble, French tiles, farmer’s sink, large island and Wood paneled study. 2 beds down, baths, and mud room. Huge master suite with fireplace and balcony plus 2 more bedrooms and laundry room. Fifth bedroom up or down could be flex room, game or hobby room, or additional office. EXCELLENT LOCATION. Proximity to downtown, good schools, shops, White Rock Lake