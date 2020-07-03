All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6616 Ellsworth Avenue

6616 Ellsworth Avenue
Location

6616 Ellsworth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

recently renovated
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in highly sought after Lakewood Elementary. Walk to parks and White Rock Lake. Home has recently been repainted, hardwoods refinished, and many other updates. Property is on a wonderful street with lots of families.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
6616 Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6616 Ellsworth Avenue have?
Some of 6616 Ellsworth Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, ice maker, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6616 Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6616 Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6616 Ellsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6616 Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 6616 Ellsworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6616 Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6616 Ellsworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 6616 Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6616 Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6616 Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6616 Ellsworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

