Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in highly sought after Lakewood Elementary. Walk to parks and White Rock Lake. Home has recently been repainted, hardwoods refinished, and many other updates. Property is on a wonderful street with lots of families.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6616 Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
6616 Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6616 Ellsworth Avenue have?
Some of 6616 Ellsworth Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, ice maker, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6616 Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6616 Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.