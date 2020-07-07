6610 Sawmill Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pool views from multiple rooms for a resort-like feeling. This incredible design suits today's lifestyle.Two separate living areas, each with a wall of windows overlooking the backyard oasis. Four bedrooms are split three-ways, with the master having access to the pool. High ceilings and lots of light make this home bright and welcoming. Big yard is an entertainer's dream. Excellent Preston Road Highlands location. Plano ISD schools. In Eruv, close to synagogues. Pool care is $150 per month is INCLUDED in the rent. This one will go soon - check it out now!