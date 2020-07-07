All apartments in Dallas
6610 Sawmill Road

6610 Sawmill Road · No Longer Available
Location

6610 Sawmill Road, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pool views from multiple rooms for a resort-like feeling. This incredible design suits today's lifestyle.Two separate living areas, each with a wall of windows overlooking the backyard oasis. Four bedrooms are split three-ways, with the master having access to the pool. High ceilings and lots of light make this home bright and welcoming. Big yard is an entertainer's dream. Excellent Preston Road Highlands location. Plano ISD schools. In Eruv, close to synagogues. Pool care is $150 per month is INCLUDED in the rent. This one will go soon - check it out now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

