Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful one story 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a pool with weekly pool service included. Lots of closets and storage. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, double ovens, built in microwave and cooktop. Recent flooring, blinds, and light fixtures throughout. One small dog under 25 lbs OK with $300. pet deposit. NO CATS.