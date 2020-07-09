All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6502 Lakeshore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6502 Lakeshore Drive
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:10 AM

6502 Lakeshore Drive

6502 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6502 Lakeshore Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Completely remodeled Lakewood Tudor! This home has gorgeous hardwood floors, abundant windows and an open floor plan with flexible space for living and dining needs. The kitchen features custom cabinetry and quartz counters with KitchenAid appliances and gorgeous lighting and fixtures. The master suite has a beautiful wall of windows overlooking the back yard and a lovely master bath with large glass enclosed shower, penny tile flooring and walk in closet. The guest bath has a tub and trendy patterned tile flooring. The HVAC system and Tankless Water Heater have been recently replaced. As a bonus the garage has a room attached which would be perfect for your workout space, man-cave, she-shed or art studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
6502 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6502 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 6502 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6502 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6502 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6502 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 6502 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 6502 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6502 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 6502 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6502 Lakeshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University