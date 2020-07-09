6502 Lakeshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Completely remodeled Lakewood Tudor! This home has gorgeous hardwood floors, abundant windows and an open floor plan with flexible space for living and dining needs. The kitchen features custom cabinetry and quartz counters with KitchenAid appliances and gorgeous lighting and fixtures. The master suite has a beautiful wall of windows overlooking the back yard and a lovely master bath with large glass enclosed shower, penny tile flooring and walk in closet. The guest bath has a tub and trendy patterned tile flooring. The HVAC system and Tankless Water Heater have been recently replaced. As a bonus the garage has a room attached which would be perfect for your workout space, man-cave, she-shed or art studio.