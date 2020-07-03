All apartments in Dallas
6478 Lontos Drive
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:44 AM

6478 Lontos Drive

6478 Lontos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6478 Lontos Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Duplex near Lakewood. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and 2-car garage 1152sf! You'll fall in love with this place as you walk in and are greeted with 16 foot vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and spacious room sizes. Front porch faces north, so your summer days on the porch are shaded. fenced yard, central AC and heat, WD connections, ceramic tile in bath and kitchen. Great area! Lots of Retail close by. DART is just east on Northwest Highway. No aggressive breed dogs per insurance. Anyone with a dog will have to carry renter's insurance. Owner is the listing real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 800
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6478 Lontos Drive have any available units?
6478 Lontos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6478 Lontos Drive have?
Some of 6478 Lontos Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6478 Lontos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6478 Lontos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6478 Lontos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6478 Lontos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6478 Lontos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6478 Lontos Drive offers parking.
Does 6478 Lontos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6478 Lontos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6478 Lontos Drive have a pool?
No, 6478 Lontos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6478 Lontos Drive have accessible units?
No, 6478 Lontos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6478 Lontos Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6478 Lontos Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

