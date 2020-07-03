6478 Lontos Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Duplex near Lakewood. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and 2-car garage 1152sf! You'll fall in love with this place as you walk in and are greeted with 16 foot vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and spacious room sizes. Front porch faces north, so your summer days on the porch are shaded. fenced yard, central AC and heat, WD connections, ceramic tile in bath and kitchen. Great area! Lots of Retail close by. DART is just east on Northwest Highway. No aggressive breed dogs per insurance. Anyone with a dog will have to carry renter's insurance. Owner is the listing real estate agent.