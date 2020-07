Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage ceiling fan

Spacious Duplex in Lakewood Area has an Open Layout with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms! Spacious Living Area has Tall Ceilings and Fireplace that Opens to a Private Fenced Backyard Patio! Galley Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to Living & Dining areas! Luxury Plank Flooring Throughout! Full Size Utility Room! 1 Car Attached Garage! Extras Include Large Closets, Ceiling Fans and Lots of Storage! Convenient Location with New Construction All Around!