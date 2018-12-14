6450 Sondra Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE TODAY! Was temporary off the market to allow for updated bathroom, fresh paint, and cleaned for move in! Fabulous Lakewood beauty! Private Master suite with balcony, walk in closet. So much space in this home, with a great floor plan. Kitchen very nicely updated with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, second living and dining with built-ins, large utility room with extra storage. Oversized driveway, newer energy efficient windows, dual pane, argon filled windows for your comfort and savings. Large backyard and fenced in side yard. Includes detached 2 car garage.