All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6450 Sondra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6450 Sondra Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:41 AM

6450 Sondra Drive

6450 Sondra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6450 Sondra Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE TODAY! Was temporary off the market to allow for updated bathroom, fresh paint, and cleaned for move in! Fabulous Lakewood beauty! Private Master suite with balcony, walk in closet. So much space in this home, with a great floor plan. Kitchen very nicely updated with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, second living and dining with built-ins, large utility room with extra storage. Oversized driveway, newer energy efficient windows, dual pane, argon filled windows for your comfort and savings. Large backyard and fenced in side yard. Includes detached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6450 Sondra Drive have any available units?
6450 Sondra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6450 Sondra Drive have?
Some of 6450 Sondra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6450 Sondra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6450 Sondra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6450 Sondra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6450 Sondra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6450 Sondra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6450 Sondra Drive offers parking.
Does 6450 Sondra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6450 Sondra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6450 Sondra Drive have a pool?
No, 6450 Sondra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6450 Sondra Drive have accessible units?
No, 6450 Sondra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6450 Sondra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6450 Sondra Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University