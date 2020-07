Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2-1 Duplex in the heart of Lakewood - Property Id: 232745



Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Lakewood. Walk to shopping, restaurants, & White Rock Lake! Duplex has hardwood floors and a great backyard with a deck. Available for move in now.

Animals must be approved by the owner.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232745

Property Id 232745



(RLNE5609325)