All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 635 Classen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
635 Classen Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 AM

635 Classen Drive

635 Classen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

635 Classen Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location for a family! Wonderful charm in this Lake Highlands Estates home! Fresh Light Gray Paint Throughout, New Roof, New Garage Door, New Screens. This open floor plan includes beautiful hardwood floors, Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances, large dining, flex area for an office and more! Home sits on a large corner lot with a side entry garage. Also includes large mature trees and a covered patio on the back of the home. Close to White Rock Lake and Downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Classen Drive have any available units?
635 Classen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Classen Drive have?
Some of 635 Classen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Classen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
635 Classen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Classen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 635 Classen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 635 Classen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 635 Classen Drive offers parking.
Does 635 Classen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Classen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Classen Drive have a pool?
No, 635 Classen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 635 Classen Drive have accessible units?
No, 635 Classen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Classen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Classen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Easton
2525 N Henderson Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University