635 Classen Drive

Great Location for a family! Wonderful charm in this Lake Highlands Estates home! Fresh Light Gray Paint Throughout, New Roof, New Garage Door, New Screens. This open floor plan includes beautiful hardwood floors, Granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel appliances, large dining, flex area for an office and more! Home sits on a large corner lot with a side entry garage. Also includes large mature trees and a covered patio on the back of the home. Close to White Rock Lake and Downtown!