All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6348 Knoll Ridge Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 6:26 PM

6348 Knoll Ridge Drive

6348 Knoll Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6348 Knoll Ridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This very well kept four bedroom home is spacious with all hard surface flooring with a open concept floor plan.
Enjoy the wood burning fireplace , lots of windows to bring in tons of natural lighting into the home. The master is bedroom is roomy with master bathroom offering a deep garden tub and separate shower.Inside the master bathroom are two closets . The backyard has a open patio with a deck to enjoy the outdoors. Closely located to major highways, schools and retail. Will allow a small pet under 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive have any available units?
6348 Knoll Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive have?
Some of 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6348 Knoll Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6348 Knoll Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University