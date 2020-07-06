6348 Knoll Ridge Drive

Amenities

This very well kept four bedroom home is spacious with all hard surface flooring with a open concept floor plan.

Enjoy the wood burning fireplace , lots of windows to bring in tons of natural lighting into the home. The master is bedroom is roomy with master bathroom offering a deep garden tub and separate shower.Inside the master bathroom are two closets . The backyard has a open patio with a deck to enjoy the outdoors. Closely located to major highways, schools and retail. Will allow a small pet under 20 lbs.