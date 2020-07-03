6336 Goliad Avenue

Amenities

Stunning opportunity to own a 1932 Craftsman-style home in the heart of Lakewood Heights - walking distance to Lakewood Country Club & Shopping, minutes to Lower Greenville to the West & White Rock to the East. Recently refinished hardwood floors; all new Sherwin Williams Agreeable Gray paint and white trim; roof updated in 2013; HVAC new in October 2017; Tons of bright natural light in this 3 bed 2 bath home with large kitchen, sunroom-nook, open dining & living room, and spacious backyard. The spacious master bedroom has french doors to the shaded deck. Front covered porch & back deck make for great outdoor entertaining. Large private drive on the side of the home leads to the workshop.