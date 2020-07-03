All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6336 Goliad Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6336 Goliad Avenue
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:51 AM

6336 Goliad Avenue

6336 Goliad Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6336 Goliad Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning opportunity to own a 1932 Craftsman-style home in the heart of Lakewood Heights - walking distance to Lakewood Country Club & Shopping, minutes to Lower Greenville to the West & White Rock to the East. Recently refinished hardwood floors; all new Sherwin Williams Agreeable Gray paint and white trim; roof updated in 2013; HVAC new in October 2017; Tons of bright natural light in this 3 bed 2 bath home with large kitchen, sunroom-nook, open dining & living room, and spacious backyard. The spacious master bedroom has french doors to the shaded deck. Front covered porch & back deck make for great outdoor entertaining. Large private drive on the side of the home leads to the workshop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 Goliad Avenue have any available units?
6336 Goliad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6336 Goliad Avenue have?
Some of 6336 Goliad Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 Goliad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6336 Goliad Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 Goliad Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6336 Goliad Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6336 Goliad Avenue offer parking?
No, 6336 Goliad Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6336 Goliad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6336 Goliad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 Goliad Avenue have a pool?
No, 6336 Goliad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6336 Goliad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6336 Goliad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 Goliad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6336 Goliad Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr
Dallas, TX 75237
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University