6317 Crested Butte Drive

Updated home located on quiet secluded street. Landlord takes care of yard service. Updated Three bedroom in Plano ISD and located in North Dallas. Updated Bathrooms and Kitchen. Bedrooms are large with huge closets. Big back yard and very private.Close to Turnpike and Tollway. Minutes to Addison and Hwy 635. Will begin showings January 20th. Upgraded insulation very energy efficient. Lawn service is provided by landlord. Includes refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
