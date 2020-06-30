All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:25 AM

6311 Anita Street

6311 Anita Street
Location

6311 Anita Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome updated home with open concept and vaulted ceilings. Remodeled kitchen has gorgeous counters with bar seating, gas cooktop, built-in microwave and wine fridge. Dining area has wood burning fireplace and is open to living area with wood accent wall overlooking the back patio. Spacious master offers dual sinks, separate tub shower, and walk-in closet with stacked full size washer and dryer. Third bedroom currently used as study opens to covered deck. Detached 2 car garage. Walk to shops and dining! Mockingbird Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Anita Street have any available units?
6311 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6311 Anita Street have?
Some of 6311 Anita Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Anita Street pet-friendly?
No, 6311 Anita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6311 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 6311 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 6311 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6311 Anita Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 6311 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 6311 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6311 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.

