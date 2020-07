Amenities

Available May 1st or sooner, no housing vouchers. Well maintained three bedrooms one bathroom craftsman bungalow in Lakewood. Separate living room and dining room, nice size kitchen with appliances, stackable washer and dryer included. Hardwood floors, carpet, and ceramic tile. One small to medium size pet up to 35 pounds fully grown no puppies or kittens. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying property information, utilities and schools.