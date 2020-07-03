6215 Vanderbilt Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This great Lakewood Heights home is ready for move in and is priced right! Recently refinished inlaid hardwood floors throughout. The large living area has a prominant fireplace, built-ins and unique art glass windows. Tons of storage in the kitchen area. Butler's pantry serving the dining room. An extra large office area along the rear of the home allows for lots of extra storage (or a bonus closet space) for the attached bedroom. This home sits on an oversized 220' deep lot giving you a HUGE backyard. Fortunately, the landlord takes care of the yard! Best part, not only are you just minutes from Lakewood and all the entertainment of Lower Greenville, this home is only 1.5 blocks from Teitze Park.