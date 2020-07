Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Charming home inside and out! Walking distance to Lakewood shop ctr. Hardwoods throughout, Updated Bath Modern Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding, and a Great Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Expansive custom deck in very large back yard with Spa. Perfect for entertaining and outdoor living! Plenty of storage in shed and floored attic. Stereo with indoor+outdoor speakers, fridge and HE washer+dryer