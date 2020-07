Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Great rental home with awesome proximity to schools, shopping, and dining. This original Preston Hollow ranch has been well cared for. Large bedrooms, kitchen, and family areas to make this home feel very spacey. Fresh paint throughout! Sitting on a huge lot with very mature trees will provide the extra privacy you are looking for. Please come take a look at this perfectly situated home.