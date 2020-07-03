6162 Preston Haven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live in one of the most sought after neighborhood in Dallas, good place to call home, walk to upscale shopping and restaurants. Amazing back view, large living areas with fireplace, hardwood floors except in kitchen and Baths. Updated Kitchen and Baths. Abundance of built ins and storage. Floor Plan with great natural light. Meticulously Maintained. LED lighting and new AC Unit. Close to many private schools. Freshly painted, nice ranch style home. Close to 75, Tollway and 635 with easy access to airports. Close to Downtown Dallas and many hospitals. A new 6 foot fence on south of the house and a gate have been installed to enclose the back yard.



Backyard fenced in for pets.