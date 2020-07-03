All apartments in Dallas
Location

6162 Preston Haven Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live in one of the most sought after neighborhood in Dallas, good place to call home, walk to upscale shopping and restaurants. Amazing back view, large living areas with fireplace, hardwood floors except in kitchen and Baths. Updated Kitchen and Baths. Abundance of built ins and storage. Floor Plan with great natural light. Meticulously Maintained. LED lighting and new AC Unit. Close to many private schools. Freshly painted, nice ranch style home. Close to 75, Tollway and 635 with easy access to airports. Close to Downtown Dallas and many hospitals. A new 6 foot fence on south of the house and a gate have been installed to enclose the back yard.

Backyard fenced in for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6162 Preston Haven Drive have any available units?
6162 Preston Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6162 Preston Haven Drive have?
Some of 6162 Preston Haven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6162 Preston Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6162 Preston Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6162 Preston Haven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6162 Preston Haven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6162 Preston Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6162 Preston Haven Drive offers parking.
Does 6162 Preston Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6162 Preston Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6162 Preston Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 6162 Preston Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6162 Preston Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 6162 Preston Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6162 Preston Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6162 Preston Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.

