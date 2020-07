Amenities

Beautiful updated home in sought-after Lakewood! Nail down hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, large bedrooms, sec bedroom has its own entry, huge living room with fireplace, formal dining with cute built-ins, another large living room. Home is freshly painted throughout and is equipped with all SS appliances, washer, dryer, fridge. Prime location close to Whole Foods, Starbucks and multiple other restaurants and amenities at Lakewood plaza.