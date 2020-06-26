All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6126 Cupertino Trail

6126 Cupertino Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6126 Cupertino Trail, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy one of the best locations in North Dallas!! Charming Bent Trail two story home is spacious and ready for immediate move-in. Freshly painted front door adorns a lovely brick and stone elevation with a recently replaced roof. Wood floors, ceramic tile, and recently replaced carpeting off the perfect blank canvas for your decor. Gated access to private, fenced backyard and patio. Unique interior wall treatment offers a Tuscan-inspired quality while still neutral. Bedrooms are spacious and master is down. New AC. Wonderful, socially active community with friendly neighbors and nice accessibility for dog walking and running. Minutes from some of DFW's best shopping and dining and major employers. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6126 Cupertino Trail have any available units?
6126 Cupertino Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6126 Cupertino Trail have?
Some of 6126 Cupertino Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6126 Cupertino Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6126 Cupertino Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 Cupertino Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6126 Cupertino Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6126 Cupertino Trail offer parking?
No, 6126 Cupertino Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6126 Cupertino Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6126 Cupertino Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 Cupertino Trail have a pool?
No, 6126 Cupertino Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6126 Cupertino Trail have accessible units?
No, 6126 Cupertino Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 Cupertino Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6126 Cupertino Trail has units with dishwashers.

