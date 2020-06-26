6126 Cupertino Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy one of the best locations in North Dallas!! Charming Bent Trail two story home is spacious and ready for immediate move-in. Freshly painted front door adorns a lovely brick and stone elevation with a recently replaced roof. Wood floors, ceramic tile, and recently replaced carpeting off the perfect blank canvas for your decor. Gated access to private, fenced backyard and patio. Unique interior wall treatment offers a Tuscan-inspired quality while still neutral. Bedrooms are spacious and master is down. New AC. Wonderful, socially active community with friendly neighbors and nice accessibility for dog walking and running. Minutes from some of DFW's best shopping and dining and major employers. Welcome home!