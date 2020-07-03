All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6115 Greenmere Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6115 Greenmere Place
Last updated October 26 2019 at 6:49 AM

6115 Greenmere Place

6115 Greenmere Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6115 Greenmere Place, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted inside. Nice hardwood floors. Very short distance to downtown Dallas. Short distance to White Rock Lake. Just up the hill from Silberstien school. This lovely Parkdale Subdivision beauty has so much going for it. Large windows floor this home with light. Sitting high on a hill at the end of a circle drive quietness is yours every day. Landlord says no larger than a 4 member family. We know once you see this home, you will immediately ask How do I complete an application. Limit to 4 occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 Greenmere Place have any available units?
6115 Greenmere Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6115 Greenmere Place currently offering any rent specials?
6115 Greenmere Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 Greenmere Place pet-friendly?
No, 6115 Greenmere Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6115 Greenmere Place offer parking?
Yes, 6115 Greenmere Place offers parking.
Does 6115 Greenmere Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 Greenmere Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 Greenmere Place have a pool?
No, 6115 Greenmere Place does not have a pool.
Does 6115 Greenmere Place have accessible units?
No, 6115 Greenmere Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 Greenmere Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6115 Greenmere Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6115 Greenmere Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6115 Greenmere Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St
Dallas, TX 75218
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75207

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University