6115 Greenmere Place

Freshly painted inside. Nice hardwood floors. Very short distance to downtown Dallas. Short distance to White Rock Lake. Just up the hill from Silberstien school. This lovely Parkdale Subdivision beauty has so much going for it. Large windows floor this home with light. Sitting high on a hill at the end of a circle drive quietness is yours every day. Landlord says no larger than a 4 member family. We know once you see this home, you will immediately ask How do I complete an application. Limit to 4 occupants.