6109 Bandera Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Located in Preston Hollow Behind the Pink Wall. Preston Hollow condo greets guests with entry into an open living space that combines living with dining space. Floorplan has a dreamy natural flow. Dining is conveniently located next to the spacious galley kitchen that has windows bringing in natural light. Bedroom 1 features a balcony overlooking the pool and a cedar closet. Bedroom 2 has an ensuite bath and lots of natural light. Condo on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the refreshing and relaxing pool area at Park Deville. Freshly painted, carpet recently installed. Ample amounts of storage. HOA covers all utilities and exterior landscape. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and easy access to the Tollway and 75.