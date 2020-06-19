All apartments in Dallas
Location

6109 Bandera Avenue, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Located in Preston Hollow Behind the Pink Wall. Preston Hollow condo greets guests with entry into an open living space that combines living with dining space. Floorplan has a dreamy natural flow. Dining is conveniently located next to the spacious galley kitchen that has windows bringing in natural light. Bedroom 1 features a balcony overlooking the pool and a cedar closet. Bedroom 2 has an ensuite bath and lots of natural light. Condo on the 2nd floor. Enjoy the refreshing and relaxing pool area at Park Deville. Freshly painted, carpet recently installed. Ample amounts of storage. HOA covers all utilities and exterior landscape. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and easy access to the Tollway and 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Bandera Avenue have any available units?
6109 Bandera Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 Bandera Avenue have?
Some of 6109 Bandera Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Bandera Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Bandera Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Bandera Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Bandera Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6109 Bandera Avenue offer parking?
No, 6109 Bandera Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6109 Bandera Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Bandera Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Bandera Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6109 Bandera Avenue has a pool.
Does 6109 Bandera Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6109 Bandera Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Bandera Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 Bandera Avenue has units with dishwashers.

