Last updated June 6 2019 at 9:58 AM

6106 Concerto Lane

6106 Concerto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6106 Concerto Lane, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-21ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 Concerto Lane have any available units?
6106 Concerto Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6106 Concerto Lane have?
Some of 6106 Concerto Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 Concerto Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6106 Concerto Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 Concerto Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6106 Concerto Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6106 Concerto Lane offer parking?
No, 6106 Concerto Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6106 Concerto Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 Concerto Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 Concerto Lane have a pool?
No, 6106 Concerto Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6106 Concerto Lane have accessible units?
No, 6106 Concerto Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 Concerto Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6106 Concerto Lane has units with dishwashers.

