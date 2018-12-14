6048 Willow Wood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

PRIME LOCATION AND EXEMPLARY PLANO ISD. Available NOW. Beautiful zero lot home with 3 bedroom and 2 full bath. Open floor plan w high ceiling. Huge eat-in kitchen with lots of counter spaces & cabinets for storage. Walk in pantry. Lots of storage space. Low maintenance side yard. Tiles and Laminate Wood flooring through out the main area. Refrigerator included.