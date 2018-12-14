All apartments in Dallas
6048 Willow Wood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6048 Willow Wood Lane

6048 Willow Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6048 Willow Wood Lane, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PRIME LOCATION AND EXEMPLARY PLANO ISD. Available NOW. Beautiful zero lot home with 3 bedroom and 2 full bath. Open floor plan w high ceiling. Huge eat-in kitchen with lots of counter spaces & cabinets for storage. Walk in pantry. Lots of storage space. Low maintenance side yard. Tiles and Laminate Wood flooring through out the main area. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6048 Willow Wood Lane have any available units?
6048 Willow Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6048 Willow Wood Lane have?
Some of 6048 Willow Wood Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6048 Willow Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6048 Willow Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6048 Willow Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6048 Willow Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6048 Willow Wood Lane offer parking?
No, 6048 Willow Wood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6048 Willow Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6048 Willow Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6048 Willow Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 6048 Willow Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6048 Willow Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6048 Willow Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6048 Willow Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6048 Willow Wood Lane has units with dishwashers.

