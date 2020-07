Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool guest parking tennis court

Newly renovated home in sought after location. Great curb appeal. Great floor plan for entertaining. You’ll love all the new custom cabinets, appliances, granite counter-tops and high end finishes. Large media or game room that has its own wet bar and additional closet space. Best location in the subdivision with community pool, tennis courts, and guest parking just across the street. Bring your pickiest buyers; they won't be disappointed!