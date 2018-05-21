All apartments in Dallas
6023 Thursby Avenue

6023 Thursby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6023 Thursby Avenue, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful low maintenance home on corner lot nested inside the best N. Dallas location. Just 3 minutes from Tollway and 190. Perfect location with easy access to grocery store, restaurant and stores. This home has been well maintained with upgraded features such as wood floor in both downstairs living room, stairs and master bedroom. 18 inch title floor, granite countertop, under-mount sink and updated hardware and fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Very high ceiling in living, nice patio with a gorgeous eight foot privacy fence. Nicely landscaped yard. Front & side yard are maintenance by HOA. Community pool in subdivision. Call agent on pet restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 Thursby Avenue have any available units?
6023 Thursby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 Thursby Avenue have?
Some of 6023 Thursby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 Thursby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6023 Thursby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 Thursby Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6023 Thursby Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6023 Thursby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6023 Thursby Avenue offers parking.
Does 6023 Thursby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 Thursby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 Thursby Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6023 Thursby Avenue has a pool.
Does 6023 Thursby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6023 Thursby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 Thursby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6023 Thursby Avenue has units with dishwashers.

