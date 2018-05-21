6023 Thursby Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful low maintenance home on corner lot nested inside the best N. Dallas location. Just 3 minutes from Tollway and 190. Perfect location with easy access to grocery store, restaurant and stores. This home has been well maintained with upgraded features such as wood floor in both downstairs living room, stairs and master bedroom. 18 inch title floor, granite countertop, under-mount sink and updated hardware and fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Very high ceiling in living, nice patio with a gorgeous eight foot privacy fence. Nicely landscaped yard. Front & side yard are maintenance by HOA. Community pool in subdivision. Call agent on pet restrictions.