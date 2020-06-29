All apartments in Dallas
6023 Sandhurst Lane
6023 Sandhurst Lane

6023 Sandhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6023 Sandhurst Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER. Seller is willing to owner finance. This property has been completely remodeled including kitchen w new cabinets, granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, refrig, stove,microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal & new faucet.All new paint, laminate flooring, new ceiling fans, light fixtures, blinds. Bathrooms include new beautiful vanities sinks, and gorgeous porcelain floors. Two walk in closets in master bedroom, master bath has double sink vanity and frameless glass shower. Huge covered patio, 2 living areas. vacant and ready for immediate possession

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 Sandhurst Lane have any available units?
6023 Sandhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 Sandhurst Lane have?
Some of 6023 Sandhurst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 Sandhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6023 Sandhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 Sandhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6023 Sandhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6023 Sandhurst Lane offer parking?
No, 6023 Sandhurst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6023 Sandhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 Sandhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 Sandhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6023 Sandhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 6023 Sandhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 6023 Sandhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 Sandhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6023 Sandhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

