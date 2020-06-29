6023 Sandhurst Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER. Seller is willing to owner finance. This property has been completely remodeled including kitchen w new cabinets, granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, refrig, stove,microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal & new faucet.All new paint, laminate flooring, new ceiling fans, light fixtures, blinds. Bathrooms include new beautiful vanities sinks, and gorgeous porcelain floors. Two walk in closets in master bedroom, master bath has double sink vanity and frameless glass shower. Huge covered patio, 2 living areas. vacant and ready for immediate possession