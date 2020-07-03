6013 Milton St

Amenities
Julius Caesar. Napoleon. Catherine the Great. Daenerys Targaryen. Soon your name will too be amongst the names of great historical conquerors….once you’ve conquered your apartment. People will sing your praises for generations as the celebrate the great force of will and bravery you displayed in the epic search for your new apartment. Hip Hip Horray!
Apartment Amenities
Single Basin Stainless Steel Sink
Gooseneck Faucets with Sprayer
Industrial Mariner Pendant Lighting
Custom Back Splash
Two Inch Faux Wood Blinds
Brushed Chrome Framed Mirrors
Soaker Tubs With Custom Tile Surround
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Full-Size GE Washing Machine & Dryer Included
Community Amenities
Controlled Access to Community
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Professionally Landscaped Grounds
Reserved Covered Parking
WI-FI in all Common Areas
Industrial Wellness Center
Coffee Bar
Attached Garages with all Townhomes
Business Center with Fax, Copier, and Computer
Private Yoga Studio
Modern Interiors
Multiple Barbecue Areas with Grills
2 Urban Dog Parks
Close Proximity to Central Market, Whole Foods & Trader Joes
1 Mile to SMU
Sparkling Pool with Tanning Deck
Just 5 Miles from Thriving Uptown & Downtown Dallas
5 Miles to White Rock Lake
Rooftop Lounge with Outdoor Kitchen, Grills, and TV's
Less Than 3 Miles to Northpark Mall and Shops at Park Lane
Fireside Lounge
2 Miles to Eclectic Lower Greenville
Fetch Package Delivery Service
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.