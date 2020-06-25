6011 Llano Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Quietly nestled behind the trees, you will find this cozy little oasis located within walking distance to Lower Greenville and Tietze Park. Outside, you are surrounded by a relaxing environment complete with water fountains, lush landscaping and decorative lighting. Enjoy the open patio and cabana, complete with Bose speakers, for gameday festivities. Step inside to a modern, updated home. The kitchen has updated cabinets, granite countertops,commercial grade range and vented hood plus a wine fridge all open to a large living area with fireplace, corner TV cabinet and views to the lush patio.Some notable upgrades include: Travertine marble, bamboo wood flooring; tank less water heater new roof and jetted tub.