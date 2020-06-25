All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:25 AM

6011 Llano Avenue

6011 Llano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6011 Llano Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Quietly nestled behind the trees, you will find this cozy little oasis located within walking distance to Lower Greenville and Tietze Park. Outside, you are surrounded by a relaxing environment complete with water fountains, lush landscaping and decorative lighting. Enjoy the open patio and cabana, complete with Bose speakers, for gameday festivities. Step inside to a modern, updated home. The kitchen has updated cabinets, granite countertops,commercial grade range and vented hood plus a wine fridge all open to a large living area with fireplace, corner TV cabinet and views to the lush patio.Some notable upgrades include: Travertine marble, bamboo wood flooring; tank less water heater new roof and jetted tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Llano Avenue have any available units?
6011 Llano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6011 Llano Avenue have?
Some of 6011 Llano Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6011 Llano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Llano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Llano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6011 Llano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6011 Llano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6011 Llano Avenue offers parking.
Does 6011 Llano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 Llano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Llano Avenue have a pool?
No, 6011 Llano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Llano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6011 Llano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Llano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6011 Llano Avenue has units with dishwashers.

