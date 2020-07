Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2nd Story Duplex for lease, #6007 on right hand side. Master has bonus room or can be used as extra bedroom or study. Duplex features full size dinning room, living room, hardwoods, rear access. Excellent location. Minutes from White Rock, Lakewood shopping, restaurants, entertainment and walking distance to Greenville ave. Pet Restrictions - 1 dog under 25 lbs will be considered..