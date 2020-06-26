All apartments in Dallas
6003 Oram Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6003 Oram Street

6003 Oram Street · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Oram Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 16 unit complex just steps away from everything on Greenville Ave! Each unit has been updated with new Kitchen and Bath cabinets and countertops. New carpet, laminate flooring, paint, fixtures and more. Choose between 2 different floorplans and finishouts. All units are 1 bedroom 1 bath, 750sqft and come with Fridge, stackable washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace and balcony. Underground parking is open to tenants only, but 1 space per unit. Small fenced in area for pets on the bottom floor. Spacious open courtyard. Convenient location close to restaurants, retail and shopping. For more info and availability on units, please contact listing agents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Oram Street have any available units?
6003 Oram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6003 Oram Street have?
Some of 6003 Oram Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Oram Street currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Oram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Oram Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6003 Oram Street is pet friendly.
Does 6003 Oram Street offer parking?
Yes, 6003 Oram Street offers parking.
Does 6003 Oram Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6003 Oram Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Oram Street have a pool?
No, 6003 Oram Street does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Oram Street have accessible units?
No, 6003 Oram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Oram Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 Oram Street has units with dishwashers.

