6003 Oram Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 16 unit complex just steps away from everything on Greenville Ave! Each unit has been updated with new Kitchen and Bath cabinets and countertops. New carpet, laminate flooring, paint, fixtures and more. Choose between 2 different floorplans and finishouts. All units are 1 bedroom 1 bath, 750sqft and come with Fridge, stackable washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace and balcony. Underground parking is open to tenants only, but 1 space per unit. Small fenced in area for pets on the bottom floor. Spacious open courtyard. Convenient location close to restaurants, retail and shopping. For more info and availability on units, please contact listing agents.