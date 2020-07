Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs duplex in Lakewood. Refinished hardwood Floors throughout. Decorative Fire place in the living room, built-ins in Master BR, Central Heat & Air, with stack washer & dryer provided. Covered Patio, Fenced in Yard, driveway & 1 covered parking space in garage shared with downstairs unit. Close to White Rock, Lakewood shopping center, lots of restaurants , entertainment and Whole Foods Market. Yard maintained by owner. No pets.