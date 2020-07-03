5937 Lewis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage hot tub

Amazing location! You are less than five minutes walking distance from BOTH Knox, Henderson and Lower Greenville, with over thirty plus restaurants, bars, shops to choose from. House located in the back part of the property for perfect privacy and quietness. Nice updated four bed, three and half bath duplex. Large kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar that opens to spacious dinning, living room. Master bedroom with spa style bathroom, dual vanities separate shower and Jacuzzi tub, large walk in closet. Gated access into full two car garage. Cozy backyard with top of the line artificial grass and entertainment area.