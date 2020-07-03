585 Classen Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Old Lake Highlands classic 2 BDRM, 1 BATH with formal living & dining room and den off the kitchen. Remodeled kitchen; appliances include Ref, MW, Disposal, Gas Range and Stack Washer and Dryer (Not Warranted). Home has gleaming hardwood floors and updated bathroom with decorator tiles. Beautiful back yard with giant shade trees in front and back yard. Central heat & air, and fenced in yard with wood deck. Back yard features raised beds and storage shed for the urban gardner; fenced in yard with wood deck. Central heat & air. Minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum and Arboretum Village and Casa Linda Shopping Center.