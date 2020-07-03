All apartments in Dallas
585 Classen Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:48 AM

585 Classen Drive

585 Classen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

585 Classen Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Old Lake Highlands classic 2 BDRM, 1 BATH with formal living & dining room and den off the kitchen. Remodeled kitchen; appliances include Ref, MW, Disposal, Gas Range and Stack Washer and Dryer (Not Warranted). Home has gleaming hardwood floors and updated bathroom with decorator tiles. Beautiful back yard with giant shade trees in front and back yard. Central heat & air, and fenced in yard with wood deck. Back yard features raised beds and storage shed for the urban gardner; fenced in yard with wood deck. Central heat & air. Minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum and Arboretum Village and Casa Linda Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Classen Drive have any available units?
585 Classen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 585 Classen Drive have?
Some of 585 Classen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Classen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
585 Classen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Classen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 585 Classen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 585 Classen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 585 Classen Drive offers parking.
Does 585 Classen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 Classen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Classen Drive have a pool?
No, 585 Classen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 585 Classen Drive have accessible units?
No, 585 Classen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Classen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 Classen Drive has units with dishwashers.

