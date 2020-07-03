5833 Birchbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 2 master bedrooms, 2 full bath 2 living rooms is located a highly desired neighborhood near SMU, within walking distance of Central Market and Old Town shopping center, with 2 groceries, pet store, nationwide gym, many shops and great restaurants. One of the larger units in the area. 2nd floor unit has been recently updated, paint, master bath shower, flooring. kitchen and bath counter tops and more. Washer and dryer supplied in the unit. Large balcony. Complex offers a nice community pool and 2 assigned covered parking spaces. A very charming complex super convenient to most of Dallas's great hot spots - White Rock, North Park Mall, Downtown, SMU, Highland Village and many more.