Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:09 AM

5833 Birchbrook

5833 Birchbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5833 Birchbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 master bedrooms, 2 full bath 2 living rooms is located a highly desired neighborhood near SMU, within walking distance of Central Market and Old Town shopping center, with 2 groceries, pet store, nationwide gym, many shops and great restaurants. One of the larger units in the area. 2nd floor unit has been recently updated, paint, master bath shower, flooring. kitchen and bath counter tops and more. Washer and dryer supplied in the unit. Large balcony. Complex offers a nice community pool and 2 assigned covered parking spaces. A very charming complex super convenient to most of Dallas's great hot spots - White Rock, North Park Mall, Downtown, SMU, Highland Village and many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 Birchbrook have any available units?
5833 Birchbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5833 Birchbrook have?
Some of 5833 Birchbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 Birchbrook currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Birchbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Birchbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, 5833 Birchbrook is pet friendly.
Does 5833 Birchbrook offer parking?
Yes, 5833 Birchbrook offers parking.
Does 5833 Birchbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5833 Birchbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Birchbrook have a pool?
Yes, 5833 Birchbrook has a pool.
Does 5833 Birchbrook have accessible units?
No, 5833 Birchbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Birchbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5833 Birchbrook has units with dishwashers.

